Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border in southern Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli military discovered more than 800 Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces reported this Sunday (3). The tunnels began to be discovered at the end of October, when the Israeli army’s ground offensive began.

About 500 of these tunnels and shafts were destroyed, according to the IDF. Many of these tunnels connected strategic Hamas assets. According to an IDF statement on social media, “the tunnels were located in civilian areas, some of them near or inside educational institutions, kindergartens, mosques and children’s parks.”

Weapons from the terrorist organization were found in many of these hideouts. “These discoveries are further proof of Hamas’ cynical use of the civilian population as a human shield and as a cover for its terrorist activity”, concludes the IDF text published on its networks.