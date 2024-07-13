China and Russia aim for Europe. The EU must defend itself alone

We continue to beat around the bush. The latest summit of the Born in Washington shows that the West does not know what to do. There is not only the war in Ukraine and in Middle East. More generally, there is the “Chinese quarrel”. China is co-responsible for the conflict in Ukraine because Russia, without the political-economic-military support of the Eastern dragon, would not be able to hold out.

At the Washington summit the word “ was not usednegotiated” limiting itself to promising more armaments to Kiev, allocating another 40 billion dollars for 2025. The F-16s promised to Zelensky will not change the outcome of the war, with Ukraine increasingly struggling to maintain its current positions. This is not the way to reach the end of the conflict.

The accused is the BORN. Today, in Italy but not only, it is said that NATO is composed of countries that have a relationship of subservience with the USA. But this has been the case for 75 years, the result of the conclusions of the Second World War and the need for the West to put a stop to the expansionism of Soviet and Chinese communism. What would have been and what would Italy, Europe, the West be without the decisive international support of the USA and also without the BORN?

Even the leader of the PCI Enrico Berlinguer he said he “felt safer under the umbrella of the BORN that under the Warsaw Pact”. Today, even more than in the past, everything happens on a global level. It is not just the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East that cause death and destruction, destabilizing the world. Just think of the Chinese threats on Taiwan and Beijing’s expansionism, not only in Africa.

The fact remains that today Russia is aiming for domination in Europe to return to the post-1945 era. China, in this, acts as a prop, aiming for the collapse of the EU and the US with the objective of a “Sinocentric” world. These are not just threats. It is written, plainly, in the congress of the Chinese Communist Party: the world must revolve around China. That Xi Jinping’s Chinaapparently “ass and shirt” with the Russia by Putinwhich already helps the invader of Ukraine not only militarily and which threatens the opening of a new Indo-Pacific front.

In this context, the US has repeatedly said and made it clear that it cannot and does not want to continue, as it has been until now, its presence in Europe, specifically in Ukraine, having to commit itself much more in Asia. Will anything change with Trump in place of Biden? In fact, however the next elections go, the substance of international politics will not change.

The message to Europe is clear: do not count on the Uncle Sam. At least, don’t count on how you have been doing, with more or less satisfaction, for the last 75 years. It’s up to you to defend yourselves, by putting money, resources, men on the field. It’s up to you to show your face. America will give its (fundamental) nuclear cover and some “quality” assets. Does Europe today have the means, the men, the finances for these objectives? No. The mentality is missing. And above all, the awareness of the risks that Europe is already running today, putting at risk its peace and its own freedom.