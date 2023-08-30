Gabon’s army officers said they seized power today, Wednesday, and placed President Ali Bongo under house arrest after the election commission announced he had won a third term.

The officers appeared on television throughout the night to announce the annulment of the election results, the closure of the country’s borders, and the dissolution of constitutional institutions, and they said they represented all Gabon’s security and defense forces.

In another statement on state television, army officers said they had taken into custody Bongo, who took power in 2009.

The most recent seizure of power by the military in Africa took place in Niger this past July.

And press reports said that gunshots were heard in the capital, Libreville, for a short time after the officers appeared on television and announced the seizure of power. Police were deployed to guard the main intersections in the city.