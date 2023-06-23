According to witnesses, the streets of the city are witnessing a massive presence of armed groups and four-wheel drive vehicles carrying heavy weapons.

Until Wednesday, the city of El Fasher was a haven for tens of thousands of displaced people from other cities in the region, which are witnessing violent armed attacks.

These events come in light of the continuing fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, which entered its sixty-seventh day without any signs of a solution on the horizon.

Many cities in the Darfur region are witnessing catastrophic humanitarian conditions, widespread killings, looting and burning, while thousands of wounded people face great difficulties in obtaining the necessary treatment in light of the collapse of the health system and the outage of most hospitals.

The continuous fighting returned most of the regions of the region to the state of severe chaos that prevailed during the war that broke out in the region in 2003, when government institutions, offices of humanitarian organizations, banks and markets were looted and vandalized, amid a complete interruption of electricity and communications services in more than 80 percent of the regions of the region.

The population suffers from an acute shortage of food supplies and drinking water, amid fears of the spread of diseases, and more than 90 percent of the region’s population of about 6 million people has lost their sources of livelihood, as most of them depend on agriculture, grazing, and daily commercial and service activities.

While tens of thousands of people have taken refuge in El Fasher, the capital of the region, the city is witnessing a continuous security chaos, amidst a great shortage of food commodities, health services and fuel.

Despite the signing of the Sudanese peace agreement in Juba, the capital of South Sudan in October 2020, chaos and looting are increasing in a number of regions of the Darfur region, which witnessed the longest war in the African continent, as it began in 2003 and led to the killing of 300,000 people and the displacement of millions.

In addition to the spread of more than two million weapons in the region, the fragmentation and proliferation of armed movements raises great concerns, and casts a dark shadow over the possibility of success of stabilization efforts in areas that have suffered civil conflicts.

It is estimated that there are more than 87 armed movements in Sudan, 84 of which are in the Darfur region alone.

Since October 2021, violence has occurred in Darfur more than 10 times, killing more than 3,000 people, most of them women and children, and burning more than 50 entire villages.