In Myanmar, the army took the lead after a military coup. After a year of emergency, they promise new elections.

Update from February 1, 8:15 p.m.: US President Joe Biden has the new rulers in Myanmar after the military coup in the Southeast Asian country Sanctions threatened. Biden announced on Monday that the US had theirs in recent years Punitive measures against Myanmar overturned because of the country’s progress in democratization. As soon as these are reversed, there will be an immediate review of US sanctions laws. Then “appropriate measures” could follow.

It also said in the Statement From President Biden: “The United States will work for democracy wherever it is attacked.” Biden urged the international community to do so Military for immediate Task of bringing power. “We will work with our partners in the region and around the world to help restore democracy and the rule of law.”

Biden also wants those who were responsible for the upheaval in Myanmar vare responsible, held accountable. He condemned the military coup and the arrest of Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi as a “direct attack on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law”.

Military coup in Myanmar: population cut off from the outside world

Update from February 1st, 5:15 p.m .: As a result of the Military coups in Myanmar, the population is in shock. Telephone, radio and televisionConnections were made in the capital Naypyidaw, as well as in the economic center Yangon cut. The internet connection also stayed off in parts. All banks in Yangon were closed on Monday, like one Reuters Journalist reported on site. The human rights organization Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) reported more than 42 arrested politicians and 16 activists on Monday, arrested in Yangon since the morning hours.

The “state of emergency“The military on the pretext of one Election fraud on Monday for a year announced, reminds most of the Burmese of the longstanding military dictatorship of the country. “I condemn the coup and the ongoing armed retribution. Our generation has suffered difficulties all our lives since the military Coup 1962. It’s disappointing to see that history repeatedly. ”writes the Burmese TV journalist Thinzar Shunlei Yi.

Military coup in Myanmar: international criticism – is time turning back?

since 1962 had almost completely sealed off the country under the leadership of the “Tatmadaw“Who lived in Myanmar by the military. In 2015 the first free elections finally took place, Aung San Suu Kyi became Federal Councilor. The way to democracy seemed leveled. The Constitution was, however, still from the pen of the military, which is why its members always with at least 25 percent were compulsorily represented in parliament. The question of how much power Aung San Suu Kyi and the opposition party NLD really had control over the international community for a long time. Many fears have now come true. The country seems to be making a leap back in time.

The German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) also spoke up on Monday:

“I strongly condemn the takeover and the accompanying arrests by the military in Myanmar. With the military actions, the progress made so far on the way to a democratic change in Myanmar is jeopardized. ”

He called on the military to remove the arrested members of the government and parliament, including the President Win Myint and State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyito release it again immediately, to lift the state of emergency and to allow the work of democratically legitimized, constitutional institutions again. (vs)

Update from February 1st, 11:04 am: Now that threatens too EU the person responsible for the Military coup in Myanmar Consequences. “We are in contact with our international partners (…) in order to ensure a coordinated response,” said EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell on Monday. The European Union called for the immediate restoration of legitimate civil government and the speedy opening of Parliament.

Apply today EU entry bans and property freezes for members of the armed forces for serious Human rights violations against the Rohingya population be held responsible. In addition, the export to Myanmar of goods that can be used to suppress the opposition or to monitor communications is prohibited.

Military coup in Myanmar: Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Suu Kyi arrested

First report from February 1st:

Naypyidaw – After the Coup in Myanmar has the New army elections promised after the one year state of emergency. The transfer of power will take place after “free and fair general elections,” said the military on Monday in the online network Facebook. The military had previously arrested several top politicians in the country, including the De facto Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, and declared a year-long state of emergency.

Military coup in Myanmar: Prime Minister calls for resistance

“We will build a real multi-party democracy,” it said in the statement of the Military. Suu Kyi, in turn, addressed the population with a call for resistance. She urged the population to Military coup “Not to be accepted”, as stated in a letter that was distributed by her party, National League for Democracy (NLD) in online networks on Monday. In view of the impending military coup, Suu Kyi “left this message for the people”.

After a coup in 1962, that was the case Myanmar under military rule for almost half a century. Suu Kyi campaigned for nonviolent democratization in the 1980s and was therefore placed under house arrest for 15 years. In 1991 she received the for her work against oppression and social injustice Nobel Peace Prize. Internationally, however, it has been criticized because it now shows an authoritarian leadership style.

Suu Kyi has been criticized primarily because of the state discrimination against the Rohingya ethnic group. More than a million Rohingya are from after the military incursions Bangladesh fled. In a genocide case in The Hague, Suu Kyi dismissed the allegations in 2019.

Military coup in Myanmar: Army speaks of election fraud

The army in Myanmar Suu Kyi and Head of State Win Myint were taken into custody on Monday in the wake of a coup. The armed forces said they had taken control of the country and declared a year-long emergency. Army chief Min Aung Hlaing took over the management of the “legislature, government and judiciary”.

Since the General election had the tension between the army and that of Suu Kyi led civil government increased sharply. The army leadership denounced alleged massive Election fraud at. After the coup, she renewed her accusation that there had been “irregularities” in the election which the responsible electoral commission had not cleared up.

