Despite temporary internet and mobile phone blackouts: Hundreds of thousands are protesting peacefully against the military coup in Myanmar. Many of them are young.

In Myanmar’s largest cities, there were mass protests against the military coup on Sunday for the second day in a row, despite the corona pandemic. In the largest city of Yangon alone, several taz observers estimated the number of demonstrators at 100,000. It was the biggest protest since last Monday’s military coup. Every evening since Tuesday, people have been beating pots to protest.

“We want our guide Mother Suu back”

The protesters marched through the city center in several trains. Many gathered in front of the town hall next to the Sule Pagoda. They mostly wore red, the color of the National League for Democracy (NLD), the ousted de facto head of government and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi.

“Down with the dictatorship!” – “We want our leader Mother Suu back” – “Do civil disobedience”, were the slogans. Motorists honk in support. As a sign of protest, many also showed the three fingers from the film series “The Hunger Games”, which are already a symbol of protest against the local military government in neighboring Thailand.

Most of the demonstrators were young people, but government officials and even miners also demonstrated. In Yangon, the police and the military blocked the streets with barbed wire barricades and armed forces. Sometimes they stood directly across from the demonstrators who were chanting, but did not intervene and were not attacked.

Police fired rubber bullets

The 75-year-old Aung San Suu Kiy has been under house arrest since the coup, along with President Win Myint. Around 160 people have been arrested so far. On Saturday, Aung San Suu Kyi’s Australian economic advisor Sean Turnell was also arrested for the first time a foreigner.

That day there had been the first large demonstration in Yangon, which attracted even more people on Sunday. The military had tried to keep the protests down by switching off the Internet and cell phone connections. Facebook and related services had already been restricted in the middle of the week. But some of them still worked, and on the other hand, many avoided using Twitter.

From Saturday evening, however, the Internet traffic was really throttled. The taz received only a few messages directly from Myanmar on Sunday morning. That changed from Sunday afternoon local time. Facebook, Twitter & Co were literally overflowing with posts and clips from the impressive demos.

There were also reports of protests on Saturday and Sunday from Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, the capital Naypydaw and from smaller towns. A demonstration with 400 participants was reported from the southeastern city of Mawlamyine. According to the BBC, shots were fired there, but no one was hit. The portal of the former exile magazine Irrawaddy showed a video that police officers fired rubber bullets at several hundred demonstrators in Myawaddy town on Sunday afternoon. Six people are said to have been arrested.

Simmering rumor mill

Myanmar’s military ruled dictatorially from 1962 to 2011 and has never shrunk from using weapons against civilians. The military has now justified its coup with unproven manipulation of the November 2020 general election.

The military-related party USDP had suffered a defeat against the triumphant NLD. The new parliament should have been sworn in on the day of the coup. That would have increased the pressure on the generals to agree to a curtailment of their power.

The so far peaceful protests are accompanied by a seething rumor mill. On Saturday, Aung San Suu Kyi was reported to be released. Perhaps this should keep people from protesting.

Then there were rumors that criminals had been released from prisons in order to stir up the demos or to cause rioting disguised as demonstrators. Something like this was also reported about emergency services who, as alleged demonstrators, were equipped with NLD symbols and were supposed to provoke the military. The rumors testify to the tension and mistrust of society towards the often hated military.