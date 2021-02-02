Aung San Suu Kyi, the former dissident who ruled Burma to the sides of the military since 2016, was arrested Monday, February 1. On their television channel, the soldiers declare a state of emergency for one year. In the process, they announce that the powerful army chief Min Aung Hlaing is now concentrating legislative powers, executive and judicial. No one knows where the “lady from Rango isun “, respectful nickname given to Aung San Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. The population is stunned by this coup, which marks the end of the democratic process in Burma.

Since Monday morning, the administrative capital has been squared by the military. The Franotthese expats are, like all Burmese, deprived of connection to the web and telephone. In stores and banks, the queues are getting longer. On Monday, the Nobel Committee said it was outraged by the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and the UN Security Council is holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday.