Mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has raised serious allegations against Russia’s Defense Minister Shoigu. Now he is under investigation. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

The conflict between the Wagner mercenary group and the Russian army escalates dramatically. Wagner boss Prigozhin accuses Defense Minister Shoigu of an attack, threatens him – and is now considered a possible coup plotter.

Moscow – The Russian secret service FSB is investigating against mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigoshin because of an attempted military coup. According to the Interfax news agency, Prigozhin called for a fight against Moscow’s military leadership. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was aware of the case.

Prigozhin, the head of Wagner’s Russian private army, had previously accused Moscow’s military leadership of attacking its mercenary units and threatened to take countermeasures. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had the Wagner camps in the rear attacked with artillery, helicopters and rockets, Prigozhin said in a voice message distributed by his press service on Telegram. He has 25,000 men under his command, who would now explain why such arbitrariness prevails in the country. “Whoever tries to resist us will be seen as a threat and killed immediately,” Prigozhin threatened. The Russian Defense Ministry denied an attack.

According to Prigozhin, Shoigu came to Rostov-on-Don, a city of over a million people near the Ukrainian border, to direct the operation against Wagner. “At 9:00 p.m. he fled – cowardly as a woman – not to explain why he had helicopters taken off and rocket attacks to kill our boys. This beast will be stopped,” said Prigozhin. He spoke of a “large number” of dead, but did not give an exact number of the mercenaries allegedly killed in the strike.

The Ministry of Defense immediately rejected the allegations. All allegations are false and a “provocation,” said a statement released by the ministry in the evening.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee also called the allegations unfounded. “The allegations being made in the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin are completely unfounded. Therefore, on the basis of these statements, the FSB has initiated criminal proceedings for inciting an armed coup,” the agency said in a statement. In addition to the FSB, practically all other Russian security organs belong to the committee. dpa