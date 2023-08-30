In the Central African state of Gabon, shortly after the results of the controversial presidential election were announced, there was a military coup. Soldiers announced the cancellation of the elections and the dissolution of the institutions on the Gabon 24 television channel.

“We are putting an end to the current regime,” say Gabonese military in front of running cameras. They would have now taken over the power in the country. The borders are closed, they said. Journalists from the AFP news agency also reported shots in the capital, Libreville. The government could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ali Bongo seeks third term

The military accuse the re-elected President Ali Bongo Ondimba of ruining the state. Bongo has been guilty of “irresponsible, unpredictable governance” that has led to a “continuous deterioration in social cohesion” that threatens to plunge the country into “chaos”.

The group of 12 soldiers and police officers who appeared in front of the camera said they spoke for the “Committee for Transition and Institutional Restoration”.

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo is aiming for his third term in office and wants to continue his family’s more than 50-year rule in the former French colony, whose population largely lives in poverty despite oil wealth.

Ali Bongo took over the post in 2009 from his father, Omar Bongo, who had ruled from 1967 until his death. On Saturday, 850,000 of the approximately 2.3 million residents were called to vote. A term of office lasts seven years. In 2016, she won the election by a few thousand votes.

This time, Ali Bongo was re-elected to a third term with 64.27 percent of the vote, according to the electoral commission. In a single ballot, Bongo defeated his main rival, Albert Ondo Ossa, who received 30.77 percent of the vote, according to the Gabonese Electoral Center. The opposition candidate, a professor in the country, was recently nominated for the election.







Voter turnout was 56.65 percent. For the first time, the President, Parliament and the municipal level were elected at the same time.

Just four weeks ago, there was a military coup against the government in West African Niger. On July 26, Nigerien military said they had seized power in the Sahel country and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum’s government.