Former retired minister and general criticizes Bolsonaro’s statement suggesting that the military help in the counting of votes

Former Minister of the Government Secretariat and General of the Reserve Carlos Alberto dos Santos Cruz said this Monday (May 2, 2022) that involving the military in a parallel count of votes in the elections is the “lowest possible politicking of the exploitation of the Armed Forces”. He made the statement in an interview with the newspaper. Economic value.

“It is an attempt to exploit. Imagine the Armed Forces doing parallel counting of votes? What is that? That’s a joke. That’s just to create confusion. It is not the role of the Armed Forces, it is not the task of the Armed Forces. There is an Electoral Court for that”, he added. Santos Cruz is the possible pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by Podemos.

Bolsonaro’s speech

In a speech on April 27, 2022, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that one of the Armed Forces’ proposals to the TSE would be to have a computer for the military to carry out the elections itself.

According to the chief executive, votes are checked in a “secret room”in which “half a dozen technicians say there at the end: ”Look, that’s the one who won”.