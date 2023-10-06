Niamey (Reuters)

The military junta in Niger reported that 400 French soldiers stationed in the town of Olam in the southwest of the country will form the first group to leave Niger after France announced the start of withdrawing its forces within days.

The Council added, in a statement broadcast on national radio yesterday evening, that an air base in the capital, Niamey, where the majority of French soldiers are stationed, will be dismantled by the end of the year. France said it would begin withdrawing its forces from Niger within days after President Emmanuel Macron said last month that he refused to be a “hostage” of those who carried out the coup there, and also announced the end of military cooperation with the West African country. The withdrawal of 1,500 soldiers from Niger would leave a large gap in Western efforts to confront extremist groups that began a rebellion about ten years ago in the Sahel region.

Niger’s military junta said it would ensure that the departure of French forces took place in an orderly and safe manner, “respecting our interests and circumstances.” The Council called on citizens to be cautious during this “transitional period.”