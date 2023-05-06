RusVesna showed a video of a quarter of Artemovsk with Ukrainian soldiers on fire after a Russian strike

Telegram– the channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring” showed a video with the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) burning after the Russian strike of one of the quarters of Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).

It is noted that the Russian military on the evening of Friday, May 5, hit from the Grad MLRS with incendiary ammunition on one of the last quarters of the city with Ukrainian soldiers. Footage taken from the position of a Russian drone operator shows the area of ​​Artemovsk engulfed in fire.

According to military correspondents, on the evening of May 5, the Ukrainian military began to complain that powerful Russian artillery attacks had begun to intensify in Artemovsk.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus. According to him, this is how Moscow reacted to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.