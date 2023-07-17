“Voyenkori RV” reported two explosions near the Crimean bridge after 3:00 and 3:20 on the night of July 17

Telegram– the channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring” reported that two explosions occurred near the Crimean bridge on the night of Monday, July 17.

According to him, the explosions occurred after 3:00 and 3:20. Traffic across the bridge was stopped, cars are turning back. According to preliminary data, two people died, a teenager was injured.

Earlier, the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that traffic was stopped on the Crimean bridge due to an emergency. According to him, on the bridge “an emergency occurred in the area of ​​the 145th support from the Krasnodar Territory.” Law enforcement agencies and all responsible services are working on the spot. According to Baza, two people died and one was injured as a result of the incident.