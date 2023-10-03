RV: attack aircraft of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Seversk in the DPR

Stormtroopers of the Southern Military District (SMD) of the Russian Armed Forces during battles near the city of Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) destroyed a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and captured its positions. This is reported by Telegram-channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

The published video shows the result of the attack by the Russian assault group, as well as captured weapons.

Earlier, Russian paratroopers destroyed an observation post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the right bank of the Dnieper. It was reported that the crew of the mobile group of the Novorossiysk unit quickly moved out in a buggy to destroy the Ukrainian Armed Forces observation post.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.