Military correspondents reported that the Russian military repeated the tactics of combating the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of MT-LB

The Russian military repeated a new tactic of destroying the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it informs Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring”.

It is alleged that the MT-LB tractor, known to the troops as “Motolyga”, was remotely directed at enemy positions and blown up when infantry approached him. At the same time, the cargo compartment of the vehicle was filled with aerial bombs and an explosive cord from the Zmey Gorynych demining system.

The trick was first reported on 23 February. Then the loss of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a result of undermining the MT-LB amounted to about 50 people.

On February 24, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the troops destroyed four ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The objects were liquidated in the areas of the settlements of Bogatyr and Razdolnoye in the DPR, as well as Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region.

On February 18, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that Artyomovsk had not yet seen signs of withdrawal of the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also, according to him, the positions of the Russian forces in the area of ​​the city have improved – the army took control of the settlement Praskovevka and thus approached the blocking of the remaining road to Chasov Yar. This will cut the Ukrainian fighters’ supply routes in this area.