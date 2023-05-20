RusVesna: Russian saboteurs inflicted a series of retaliatory strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups inflicted a series of retaliatory strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. About it writes Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (RusVesna).

It is explained that the special groups went on raids after the crash in the Bryansk region of an air group of two Mi-8 helicopters and Su-34 and Su-35 fighters of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of the Russian Federation. The targets of the saboteurs were transport, locations, patrols and observation posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border areas.

During one of the attacks, the enemy irretrievably lost 11 fighters, three more were injured.

The crash of the air group of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the Bryansk region became known on May 13. It was clarified that as a result of the incident, the crews of all combat vehicles were killed.

Earlier, the head of the city administration of Energodar, Eduard Senovoz, spoke about the intentional strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a busy road at the entrance to the city. According to the official, the shelling took place around 6 am. “The time, I think, was chosen prudently, taking into account the fact that at this moment a large number of vehicles and people who arrive in the city and from neighboring places of residence gather in this place,” he suggested. According to the mayor, Ukrainian forces launched an artillery attack on the road junction.