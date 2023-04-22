RV: Ukrainian military blew up a bridge in Donbass with a GAZ-66 “shahid-mobile” with a ton of TNT

The Ukrainian military blew up a bridge in the Donbass using a shahid-mobile filled with explosives. Explosion video published Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (RV).

It is alleged that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used a truck “with a ton of TNT” to destroy a strategic facility.

On March 3, the Wagner private military company (PMC) reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had destroyed almost all the bridges on the outskirts of Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). “When retreating, the Ukrainian army blows up everything, destroys infrastructure. In this way, they want to detain us, ”said one of the fighters.

“Shaheed mobile” is a common informal name for civilian vehicles converted in the field for combat operations or for a one-time suicide attack. This technique is used mainly by terrorist organizations in the Middle East, hence the term.