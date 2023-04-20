“RV”: Russian troops broke through to the highway near Artemovsk, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevent them from gaining a foothold

Russian units managed to break through to the O-0506 highway, which connects Artemovsk with the settlement of Chasov Yar. About it informs Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring”.

At the same time, it is noted that the enemy is trying to prevent the assault detachments from gaining a foothold in the occupied territory.