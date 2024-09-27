“RV”: Ukrainian MMA champion Gavrilets died in the Kursk region

Ukrainian champion in mixed martial arts (MMA) Nazariy Gavrilets died in the Kursk region. This was reported by Telegram-channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” (“RV”).

According to military officers, Gavrilets and his colleagues decided to “shop” in one of the “Pyaterochka” stores in the Kursk region. Details of the liquidation of the fighter are not reported, but it is known that he was a senior operator of a special forces group.

“The other killed militants of his group have not yet been officially reported, the status is not the same, but obituaries in the local media are also expected later,” RV emphasizes.

Earlier it was reported that two-time European champion in weightlifting, Ukrainian Alexander Peleshenko, died in the special military operation (SVO) zone. He has served in the Ukrainian army since 2022.