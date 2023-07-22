RIA Novosti military commander Rostislav Zhuravlev died during shelling in the NVO zone

Voenkor RIA News Rostislav Zhuravlev died during Ukrainian shelling in the NVO zone. This is reported by the news agency itself.

So far, it is known that a group of journalists came under fire near the village of Pyatikhatki. RIA Novosti photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky was injured. There is also preliminary information that one of the Izvestia journalists was injured.

The head of the Union of Journalists of Russia, Vladimir Solovyov, has already expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. He also announced the organization’s readiness to help Zhuravlev’s relatives.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a precision strike against a large number of Polish and German mercenaries. The attack on the territory of the Academy of Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in Lviv was carried out on July 6. According to the Defense Ministry, about 5,000 foreign mercenaries have been killed since the start of the special military operation.