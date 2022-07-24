On the night of July 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the Kirovsky district of Donetsk with NATO (155 mm) and Soviet (120 mm) caliber ammunition. The Izvestia correspondent showed the consequences of the incident.

Residential buildings were damaged, large craters formed on the roads.

“Shards flew, on the second floor a wall was beaten with fragments. It flew in there. And here it is more, as it turned out from the blast wave. Large fragments were collected, ”said a resident of the city.

Earlier that day, it was reported that a man was killed as a result of the shelling of the Kirovsky district. The representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) specified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired five shells of 155 mm caliber.

The day before, they also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the Voroshilovsky and Kalininsky districts of Donetsk from the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), firing three incendiary shells.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). It was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the region, an appeal by the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

