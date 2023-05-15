Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Zimenkin showed the consequences of the explosion in Luhansk, which occurred on Monday, May 15, in the city center and led to civilian casualties.

“Now there are many special services working on the spot. The territory is cordoned off. Information, including about an explosive device, is being investigated. All we can see is fragments, broken glass that shattered for tens of meters, ”the journalist said.

The explosion thundered on Monday afternoon on Demekhin Street. Previously, the explosive device worked in the premises of the beauty salon “Barbershop”. At least four people were injured in the incident.

Earlier that day, two explosions took place in Luhansk near the bus station. As Rodion Miroshnik, the former head of the LPR representative office in the Russian Federation, said, the former Aviation School of Navigators (VVAUSh) could be the target of the Kyiv regime.

Later, footage appeared at the disposal of Izvestia, which indicates that the shelling was carried out by rockets of the Anglo-French production Storm Shadow. They have already dealt several blows to civilian targets in the city.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

