Ukrainian troops dealt another blow to Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region. The consequences of the shelling on Thursday, January 19, were shown by Izvestia war correspondent Emil Timashev.

Residential areas where multi-storey buildings are located were subjected to shelling. Near one of the dilapidated buildings, NATO-style 155 mm shells were found.

According to preliminary data, there are casualties among the civilian population.

“Wounded woman one or two or three. Shrapnel,” a resident of Kakhovka told a correspondent.

He added that during the shelling, something terrible was happening in the city, people “scattered in all directions.”

In the yard of one high-rise building, Ukrainian militants beat for about half an hour without stopping. The windows and balconies of some apartments were severely damaged as a result of the attack. Part of the premises is destroyed and unsuitable for life.

Earlier, two people were killed during the shelling of Kakhovka on the night of January 17. Two more people, including a child, were injured. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

Prior to that, Ukrainian militants fired at Novaya Kakhovka during the Christmas service. 13 NATO-style shells were fired at the city.

Novaya Kakhovka is located on the left bank of the Dnieper, on the other side are the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), from which the city is being shelled.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The Kherson region, along with the Luhansk and Donetsk people’s republics (LPR and DPR), as well as the Zaporozhye region, returned to the Russian Federation following the results of the September referenda.

