Military cooperation | Finland and Sweden are preparing for joint purchases of land forces

Finland and Sweden signed a cooperation agreement, which enables, among other things, the joint procurement of battle tanks and artillery.

Finland and Sweden are preparing land-based joint procurements. The countries’ armed forces are also preparing to build joint training and maintenance systems to improve security of supply.

Possible joint procurements concern, for example, different types of tanks, armored vehicles and artillery.

Defense forces The logistics department announced on Friday that it and the Swedish Defense Materiel Agency FMV “will deepen their cooperation in vehicle systems acquisitions”.

The Logistics Department of the Defense Forces and the Swedish Defense Materiel Agency are responsible for the procurement of equipment for their countries’ armed forces.

Director of the Logistics Department, Major General Jari Mikkonen and head of the Land Systems Division of the Swedish FMV, Brigadier General Jonas Lotsne signed the executive document for the procurement of mobile systems and related technologies in Tampere.

According to the Logistics Authority, the arrangement document enables joint procurement of mobile systems between Finland and Sweden.

In Finnish, this means that the countries can make joint procurements of ground forces vehicles on a very large scale.

Jointly the acquired equipment may include, for example, tactical all-terrain vehicles, armored and other all-terrain vehicles, light vehicles, snowmobiles, mobile howitzers and artillery systems, battle tanks, assault vehicles, mobile mortar vehicles and systems, armored and other tactical mobility all-terrain trucks and military trucks.

Common training and maintenance systems can also be built for the mobile systems to be purchased.

The advantage of joint procurement is that large purchase quantities lower the purchase price.

Finland and Sweden at the same time signed a joint executive document concerning the joint procurement of a tactical all-terrain vehicle and related technologies.

The countries are cooperating to negotiate a “reliability-based framework agreement for the acquisition of a tactical off-road vehicle and related technologies from a single supplier.”

In its announcement, the Logistics Authority does not say in more detail what kind of tactical off-road vehicle it is, but the name can refer to an off-road vehicle, for example.

In Finland, for example, Sisu Auto manufactures armored SUVs, of which the Finnish Defense Forces have purchased a total of thirty units so far.

Land Forces possible joint procurements related to mobility are good news for both the Finnish and Swedish defense industry.

Sweden’s ground forces in particular have been heavily reduced since the Cold War. It faces years of reconstruction.

For example, assault tanks are manufactured in Sweden, which are in use in both countries. Armored personnel carriers used by the armed forces of both countries are manufactured in Finland.

It is interesting that the list published by the Logistics Authority separately mentions mobile mortar vehicles and systems, which are the specialty of the Finnish company Patria.