Culiacán Sinaloa.- A military contingent from the state of Durango arrives in Sinaloa on Thursday afternoon through the toll booth located in the Costa Rica syndicate, Culiacán.

On the occasion of National Security and Combat Plan A military contingent belonging to the Regional Training Center (CAR) of the Tenth Military Zone based in the State of Durango arrives at this entity to delinquency in the state.

The military contingent made up of more than 10 Hummer-type vehicles, 4×4 Ram trucks and 6.5-ton vehicles and personnel from this military institution arrive at the 9/a, Military Zone of this city with the aim of relaunching their activities to another group that is They were carrying out an operation in the state of Sinaloa to combat crime and criminal groups in the entity.

On the other hand, the Command of the Ninth Military Zone reiterates that this group will be deployed in the next few hours in various parts of the state, and also informs that the official press release will be given with the details of the operations and the reason for the security plan for this dependency.