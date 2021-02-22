The exhibition “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” 2021, which is currently being held in Abu Dhabi, witnessed a competition between companies to display means of personal protection from “Covid-19” and life innovations to limit the spread of the virus, including remote treatment, detection of high temperatures, and not wearing a mask. .

In detail, the UAE-based global “Yahsat” company, as part of its participation in the event, displayed its satellite-enhanced system, which contributes to providing remote treatment to serve health sectors, and provides practical data on the medical diagnosis of an injured person, and professional healthcare.

The company confirmed that the system contributed during the Corona pandemic to assisting government relief operations in various regions and locations, and maintained that these operations remain in contact with each other and exchanged information on any emerging hot spots.

“Motorola Solutions”, as part of its participation in the exhibition, displayed its innovations and solutions for critical tasks that combine voice, data, video and analysis solutions, as it designed technological solutions specifically for public safety institutions and companies in order to be able to achieve unparalleled safety, efficiency and productivity.

During the IDEX exhibition, the company presented technology to confront the “Covid-19” pandemic, including analytical solutions directed by artificial intelligence that can reveal people who suffer from high temperatures, or who do not wear masks.

Defense and security industries expert Ahmed Al Mazrouei said, “The innovative products and equipment presented by the Ahmed Al Mazrouei Innovation Center at IDEX 2021 depend on the latest technology and advanced technologies that take into account the different terrain in their manufacture, especially in the UAE.”

Al Mazrouei reviewed the most prominent equipment and machinery, including an armored guard room of the second level that can deal with various targets at a 360-degree angle from a distance of more than four kilometers, and can cover this area with cameras and the necessary protection by toxic gases.

He added: “The guard room is designed to cope with the exceptional circumstances that the world is going through as a result of the Corona pandemic, which achieve complete and closed protection, as it was designed to deal with toxic gases from a distance ranging from one to four kilometers.”

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of Edge Group, said: “Abu Dhabi Ship Building Company has achieved a remarkable achievement by designing and building two 16- and 12-meter fast patrol boats fully in the UAE for the first time ever, thanks to intensive investment in design, research and development capabilities. This achievement represents a special moment, and we all have the right to be proud of launching these new products in NAVDEX 2021 ».

Caracal, the UAE-based world-class light weapons manufacturer, has launched two pioneering products that confirm the company’s ability to innovate and speed in meeting market demands, as it unveiled for the first time the second-generation pistol, the CARACAL F Gen II and the semi-automatic rifle CSA338 at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference. (IDEX 2021), which will be held from 21 to 25 February in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

“These industry-leading products were introduced at IDEX 2021 – the CARACAL F Gen II second-generation pistol and the CSA338 semi-automatic rifle,” said Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of Caracal.

“The CARACAL F Gen II pistol builds on the strengths of its predecessor 9mm pistol, with a lower barrel axis and unique ergonomics, and has a new steel slide that combines multiple components and gives the pistol better performance and ease of maintenance. An optional modified slider is now available, allowing the addition of advanced visual capabilities such as reversing visibility.

Halkin, the regional leader in the production and supply of precision-guided weapons, revealed the HAS-250 anti-ship cruise missile during the exhibition.

The Halkin Anti-Ship Missile (HAS-250) was designed and developed in the UAE and is a surface-to-surface missile that can reach a speed of Mach 0.8 with a range exceeding 250 kilometers. During the final arrival stage, the missile can fly toward its target at an altitude close to the sea level of less than five meters.

