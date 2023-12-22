TCC employees came to the Kiev football club “Obolon” to verify data

Employees of the Territorial Completion Center (TCC) came to the Kiev football club "Obolon". This was reported by the FC press service on Facebook.

Originally journalist Mikhail Spivakovsky reported The publication “Strana” that 25 football players were given a group summons to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), but the football club denied this information, saying that the military commissars were simply checking the military records of all military personnel, conscripts and reservists.

“At the moment, none of the team players have received a summons,” the Obolon press service reported.

