A joint letter from the military clubs of the three Armed Forces, entities commanded by reserve officers, criticizes what it calls the “political partisanship” of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In the document, released on Saturday, 23, the clubs declare that they express support for Jair Bolsonaro to “sustain democracy and freedom of expression”.

The text predates the event attended by STF Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, on the morning of this Sunday, 24th. In a virtual lecture to students at a German university, he stated that the Armed Forces “are being oriented” to attack the electoral process and “try to discredit him”.

Under the title “Where does the STF want to go?”, the clubs defend the pardon granted to deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison for threatening Supreme Court justices with aggression and inciting the closing of the Court. . For the military, the judgment was unconstitutional.

“Arrogating to itself the right, without ceremony, to interfere in the attributions of the other Powers that constitute the Brazilian State, that Court recently decided to punish, in an unfair and disproportionate way, a parliamentarian who, in an insulting manner, expressed an opinion on the Court and some of its members”, he emphasizes.

The president of the Naval Club, Fleet Admiral Luiz Fernando Palmer Fonseca, the president of the Military Club, General Eduardo José Barbosa, and the president of the Aeronautics Club, Air Brigadier Major Marco Antonio Carbalo Perez, signed the text.

“Contrary to what is expected of a constitutional court, the STF has for some time been propagating notorious and repeated demonstrations of political partisanship in its interpretations of the Federal Constitution and, even surprisingly, publicly manifesting party preferences”, they highlighted. “We, members of the Naval, Military and Air Force Clubs, express our unconditional support to the President of the Republic in his effort to sustain democracy and freedom of expression in the country.”

The document is being passed on by bolsonaristas on social media. Federal deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF) was one of those who shared the publication with her followers.

The day before, General Eduardo Barbosa had attacked the STF in a text saying that “togas would not even be used as a floor cloth, because of the rotten smell they exude”.

Clubs are private organizations dedicated to political representation and cultural and recreational promotion for active and retired military personnel. The Clube Militar has existed for over 130 years and was important, for example, in supporting the 1964 coup. Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) presided over the entity when he was elected with Jair Bolsonaro in 2018.

