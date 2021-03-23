In the Central Military District (CVD) on Monday, March 22, a large-scale counter-terrorism exercise was completed, in which about 2 thousand servicemen from the Volga region and Siberia took part.

The exercise, which took place from March 16 to March 22, was supervised by the commander of the Central Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin. The final stage of the exercise took place at military training grounds in the Orenburg and Kemerovo regions.

The military practiced conducting a counter-terrorist operation to block and destroy bandit groups. More than 2 thousand servicemen and 450 armored vehicles of formations and units of the Central Military District were involved in practical actions, including tanks, modernized infantry fighting vehicles, and self-propelled artillery mounts. Air support was provided by multifunctional Su-34 fighter-bombers and Mi-24 attack helicopters.

During the operation, special attention was paid to the use of new forms and methods of actions of combined arms units obtained in the course of modern armed conflicts.

On March 18 and 19, at the Opuk military training ground in the east of Crimea, exercises of the airborne assault and artillery regiments of the Novorossiysk Guards Mountain Formation took place.