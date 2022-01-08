Home page politics

The archive image from October 2021 shows rubble after an attack by the Ethiopian Air Force in the Tigray region. © – / AP / dpa

There are reports of a new military air strike from the embattled Tigray region of Ethiopia. Dozens of people are said to have been killed in a refugee camp.

Johannesburg – The Ethiopian military has carried out air strikes on a displaced person camp, according to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). According to the Central Committee of the TPLF, at least 56 people are said to have been killed in the bombing.

TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda announced on Twitter on Saturday that the drone attack had focused on the displaced persons camp in the town of Dedebit. The government in Addis Ababa did not initially provide any information about the attack.

The military conflict in Ethiopia began a good year ago when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed began to oust the TPLF, which was in power in Tigray. The TPLF dominated Ethiopia for a good 25 years until Abiy came to power in 2018. Many people in Tigray feel that they are not represented by the central government and are demanding more autonomy. The clashes have led to a serious humanitarian crisis in the north of the country. dpa