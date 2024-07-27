Chiapas, Mexico.– After several days of shootings and violence against residents in the border area of ​​Chiapas, elements of the Army and the National Guard entered various towns in the municipality of Chicomuselo.

This, security sources said, was done in order to provide security to the inhabitants, given the presence of criminal groups.

It was reported that the soldiers patrolled an area of ​​the town of Nuevo Morelia on foot, carrying long weapons and standing in formation on the streets of that area.

The National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) reported that personnel from the 101st Infantry Battalion, based in Chicomuselo, and members of the Regional Task Force of the VII Military Region and the National Guard, entered several ranches in that community since Thursday afternoon, where a census of about 600 people is reported.

The entry of the armed forces into Nuevo Morelia was due to the presence of a group generating violence that announced its arrival in the community.

On Friday, the military extended the operations to other areas of the municipality.

Soldiers entered the ranches using explosive mine detectors and drones to generate intelligence.

The deployment, it was said, also involved the use of a helicopter.

“Through these actions, the Army and the National Guard reaffirm their commitment to the people of Mexico to continue supporting civil authorities and their legally constituted institutions in order to preserve the integrity, security, and dignity of Mexican families,” Sedena told local media.

Last Wednesday, following the announcement of a criminal group in that region of Chiapas, dozens of families from the municipalities of Chicomuselo, Socoltenango, Siltepec, La Grandeza, Bellavista, Bejucal, Motozintla, Amatenango, Comalapa and La Concordia fled their communities, some of them to Guatemala.

According to local sources, the military did not report the capture of any person in Nuevo Morelia.

Amid the violence in Chiapas, the Guatemalan government offered humanitarian assistance to displaced Mexicans, including shelters, food and medical care.

In a news release announced on Friday, the Guatemalan government indicated that 249 Mexican people are in the Nueva Reforma Expansion Community, La Laguna Village, in the municipality of Cuilco, in the Department of Huehuetenango.

“The Government of Guatemala reports that, in response to the recent displacement of Mexican citizens to Cuilco, Huehuetenango, it has activated since last Monday the attention and response protocols to offer humanitarian assistance, as well as to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,” it said in a statement.