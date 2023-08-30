A group of soldiers staged an attempted coup at dawn this Wednesday in Gabon (2.3 million inhabitants) and is holding President Ali Bongo at his residence. Formed into a military junta, which they have named the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), the coup leaders have announced the dissolution of State institutions and the annulment of the elections held on Saturday, in which Bongo he was victorious with 64.2% of the vote. They have also arrested Noureddin Bongo, the president’s son, and six other senior officials from the presidential cabinet and the party, on various charges, including high treason, corruption and drug trafficking.

Ali Bongo has released a video from his own residence in which, in English, he asks “his friends around the world” to “make noise” to denounce the attempted coup in Gabon. He assures that he does not know where his son and his wife are and that he does not know “what is happening” either. Meanwhile, national television has broadcast images of soldiers cheering on General Brice Oligui Nguema, head of the Republican Guard, and hailing him as president, suggesting that he could be most responsible for this attempted coup. General Oligui had also served as head of the intelligence service, among other senior military posts, and various reports point to him as the owner of an immense real estate estate, both in Gabon and abroad.

The attempted military coup was unleashed around five in the morning local time, just a few minutes after the proclamation of the results of the general elections by the Gabonese electoral commission, when a dozen soldiers appeared on Gabon24 public television to announce his seizure of power. It is not the first riot against Bongo’s mandate. More than four years ago, in January 2019, another group of soldiers took over the state channel to overthrow the government while the president was in Morocco, but they were detained.

In a subsequent communiqué, also read on public television, the coup military announced that President Bongo was being held at his residence, accompanied by his family and doctors. They also reported the arrest of Noureddin Bongo, the president’s son and adviser, as well as six other officials in the presidential cabinet and officials of the party in power, for “high treason against State institutions, massive diversion of public funds, embezzlement international financial organization in an organized gang, falsification of the signature of the President of the Republic, active corruption and drug trafficking”. Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of the capital, Libreville, to celebrate the television announcement of the military, which appeared to have been filmed from the presidential palace, according to what can be deduced from the television images, reports the Reuters agency.

In their first statement, the coup leaders said that “after verifying an irresponsible and unpredictable governance that has resulted in a continuous degradation of social cohesion, endangering it and threatening to throw the country into chaos (…) in the name of the people Gabonese, we have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime,” said one of the soldiers who read the statement. “To this end, the general elections of August 26, 2023, as well as their false results, have been annulled. The borders are closed until further notice. All the institutions of the Republic are dissolved, in particular the Government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council and the Gabonese council of elections.

Similarly, the military called on Gabonese citizens to calm down. “We reaffirm our attachment to the respect of the commitments with the national and international community. Gabonese people, this is finally our flight to happiness. May God and our ancestors bless Gabon. Honor and fidelity to the homeland, thank you all, ”concluded the military spokesman in his brief address on public television.

Complaint of electoral fraud

Just a few minutes before, the Gabonese electoral commission had announced the result of the presidential elections, which gave a wide victory to the current president Ali Bongo, with 64.27% of the votes against the main opposition candidate, Albert Onda, who would have obtained 30.27% of the ballots.

The elections, held last Saturday, were surrounded by tension and irregularities. As soon as the polls closed, the Government ordered the suspension of the internet throughout the country and imposed a night curfew “to prevent any misconduct and preserve the safety of the entire population.” The opposition candidate assured that the elections had been “a fraud.” Ali Bongo has been in power since 2009, when he succeeded his father, Omar Bongo, who in turn was president since 1967.

Gabon occupies the eighth position among the oil exporting countries in Africa and has significant reserves for the coming years. Its main buyers are China, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Spain. Precisely, Beijing has reacted quickly to this attempted coup and has called for “dialogue” to “peacefully resolve differences”, as well as to guarantee the security of the president, according to the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin.

The high representative of the Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, ruled on the coup early in the morning in Toledo, where an informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs and Defense ministers is being held this Wednesday and Thursday. “I received the news early this morning. If this is confirmed, it is another military coup that increases instability in the entire region”, reports Francisco Peregil from Toledo.

If successful, the coup in Gabon would be the tenth to succeed in Africa since 2019. The last, in Niger, took place in July, and generated a reaction of threat of military intervention by its neighboring countries and led by Nigeria. , which has not yet been resolved. Previously, there were two coups in Sudan, the first against Omar al Bashir in 2019 and the second to abort the transition to democracy in 2021; another two in Mali, in 2020 and 2021; two in Burkina Faso in 2022; one in Guinea-Conakry in 2021 and another in Chad that same year, when General Mahamat Idris Déby, son of the previous president, took power after the death of his father.

