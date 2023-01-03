And on Tuesday, the American company “Boeing” for the aircraft industry announced that Egypt will buy from it 12 military helicopters, “Chinook 47F”, in a deal worth more than 426 million dollars. f”, to take advantage of its advanced multitasking capabilities.

Boeing says the Chinook 47 is “an advanced multi-mission aircraft used by the US Army and many armies around the world.”

The vice president of the American company, Ken Eland, said that this model will enhance Egypt’s capabilities, and will effectively help in achieving the goals of heavy loads.

And the US Department of Defense considered that the deal comes to “strengthen the foreign policy and national security of the United States, by helping to improve the security of a major ally from outside NATO countries,” describing Egypt as “an important strategic partner for Washington in the Middle East.”

What are the advantages of “Chinook 47F”?

• It is one of the heavy military transport helicopters.

• It features a digital automatic flight control system, as well as advanced automatic flight capabilities.

• Its operational range is about 600 km.

• Able to transport between 30 to 50 fighters with full military equipment.

• It can ship loads of up to 12 tons, including military equipment, including artillery and armored vehicles.

• Rely on radar for mapping and terrain identification.

• It includes systems to identify the enemy from the friend, and a missile warning system.

• The aircraft is armed with 3 machine guns.

• The fuel capacity is about 4 thousand liters, which allows it to fly for 5 hours and with a range of 370 km.

• It features an advanced digital cockpit that provides comprehensive information about the surrounding environment.

Military balance and deterrence

Major General Nasr Salem, former head of the Egyptian Reconnaissance Service, advisor at the Nasser Military Academy, said that the Egyptian armed forces are seeking to constantly develop their weapons, and “the leadership provides them with all capabilities to maintain the military balance, which is considered the basis for achieving Egyptian national security.”

Salem added to “Sky News Arabia”: “Egypt is open to the East and West in arms deals, whether from the United States, Russia or France, and therefore adopts a policy of diversifying the sources of armaments to provide the required weapons in order to be able to maintain Egyptian and Arab national security.”

He continued, “We have an advanced air force that possesses the latest military fighters, whether (Rafale) or (F-16) up to (Chinook 47F), in a way that preserves the status of the advanced Egyptian armed forces.”

In the same context, the researcher specializing in defense policies, Mohamed Hassan, believes that the deal “will represent significant additional capabilities for the Egyptian airborne forces, and in addition to the capabilities of tactical transportation and rapid support. Helicopters are intended to provide the forces with support, ammunition and weapons, in addition to being the best option for the movement of special forces and their transportation tasks.” .

Hassan pointed out, in Sky News Arabia, that these helicopters are “equipped with a very complex electronic package, and rely on advanced radar for mapping and determining the terrain, and they also include systems to identify the enemy from the friend and warn of missiles.”