Ciudad Juárez— Military personnel and elements of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) will be patrolling the vicinity of school campuses in this city, in anticipation of threats of attacks that school principals have allegedly received.

A source within the Ninth Motorized Cavalry Regiment indicated that General César Gutiérrez López instructed the soldiers who participate in the Interinstitutional Operation Bases (BOI) to be aware of the school facilities and the video surveillance structure, which was damaged yesterday by criminals.

The instruction is zero tolerance, those who are arrested for causing any damage to schools or security infrastructure will be punished by the authorities.

Military intelligence will work with the BOI to bring to military facilities those who are caught causing harm to society, said the military officer interviewed.