Soldiers also guard the surroundings of the Government Palace, in Quito (Ecuador). Dozens of soldiers and police surrounded the National Assembly of Ecuador, an institution dissolved this Wednesday (17) by the head of state, Guillermo Lasso, due to “serious internal and political commotion”. | Photo: EFE/Santiago Fernández

Military and police, dressed in riot gear, surround the Assembly building, which also has restricted access to several blocks. Soldiers were also sent to the Government Palace.

Conservative Lasso applied “cross-death” while responding to a political trial process and asked the National Electoral Council to call early general elections, so that he would rule by decree until his successor is sworn in.

General Nelson Proaño, head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, indicated that Lasso’s decision has a legal basis, which is why it must be respected by all citizens.

“The Armed Forces and the National Police are obedient and non-belligerent institutions and we carry out our mission strictly subordinated to the civil power and the Constitution,” said the general in a message released on Wednesday.

At the same time, he added that they are “sure that the country will not accept any attempt to change the constitutional order through violence to attack democracy.”

“In that case, the Armed Forces and the National Police will act firmly in fulfillment of our constitutional mission to protect the lives, rights and guarantees of Ecuadorians,” he added.

Finally, Proaño appealed to the unity of Ecuadorians to “maintain a climate of respect for the law, without confrontations, without violence, which will allow us to have an Ecuador in peace and a country with freedom and dignity”.