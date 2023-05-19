Last Wednesday (17), the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, activated the constitutional mechanism of “cross death”. With that, the National Assembly was dissolved and Lasso, in practice, resigned from office, with the call for new elections for both powers. The election must be carried out within three months and the elected individuals assume their positions in approximately six months. The decision caused great repercussions in Latin America and raised several questions about the act.

First, a brief general background. Lasso faced an impeachment process by his country’s congress, which began on March 16. The case was approved by the Constitutional Court which, although it rejected the bribery charges against Lasso, accepted the charge of embezzlement. At the center of the process is the president’s brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera Drouet, with a corruption scheme in public companies denounced in the press since January, the “Godfather case”, a reference to the film.

Danilo Carrera, in addition to being a brother-in-law, is a trusted figure of the president, with access and transit in the presidential palace. He also accompanied Lasso on international trips. In April, a Carrera ally, businessman Rubén Cherres, was found dead. He was considered a potential witness in the corruption case, and possibly the term entrepreneur should be in quotes, as he likely derived his wealth from a range of criminal activities, including drug trafficking.

Weeks before he was killed, Cherres received word that a police investigation against him had been closed. Ecuador’s attorney general’s office is investigating the possibility that the filing was the result of pressure from the president himself. Lasso’s conviction in his impeachment was virtually certain. Of the 137 seats in the Assembly, the government had only thirty. The president’s party, Creo, had just twelve after losing fourteen seats in the most recent election.

lack of political support

In addition to not having legislative or party support, Lasso recently suffered a series of serious electoral defeats in Ecuador, discussed here in our international politics space. A popular referendum involved eight questions and the government was defeated in all eight. Creo has not won any regional elections, while Ciudadana Revolution Movementby Rafael Correa, won seven, including the provinces of Pichincha and Guayas, where Quito and Guayaquil are located.

These are the two largest cities in the country, and the party also won in both city halls. Popular approval of Lasso was, and still is, at minimal levels, so much so that, already in that column, we opened with the question “did the Lasso government end in Ecuador?”. On May 16, the National Assembly officially began the impeachment process against Lasso, who downgraded the process as politically motivated. The following day came the decree of crusading death, a term used in the constitution.

The mechanism is legal and is present in the country’s constitution, which dates from 2008, drawn up after a constituent convened by Rafael Correa, from the left, who was then president of Ecuador. Lasso’s legal justification was to invoke “national commotion”, a term present in the article. Is there a national commotion that justifies crusade death? Is an impeachment process enough to be called a death crusade? These questions motivate political and partisan debates in Ecuador.

The problem lies in the lack of clarity in the law itself, which does not define what “national commotion” would be, leaving the term ambiguous and open to being distorted at will. While this is in a constitution promulgated by a left-wing government in Ecuador, the constitution granted by a right-wing government in neighboring Peru suffers from the same problem, see the repeated impeachments and removals for “moral incapacity”. A law needs to define its objects clearly and directly, without “national commotion”.

Another debate is: Could Lasso have done this during an impeachment proceeding? Legally, yes. Ethically? Probably not, although ethics and politics are often on opposite sides of the board. One of Lasso’s intentions in evoking cross-death is clearly to avoid his impeachment, which would make him responsible for the corruption scandal and make him unelectable in the future. Another intention is to recover its popular image or, at least, avoid the “humiliation” of impeachment.

recovery attempt

To try to recover, Lasso will have the next few months, when he will govern temporarily by decree, under the supervision of the Constitutional Court. He has already announced a tax cut via decree, a clearly electoral measure. Lasso will certainly face many protests, including in the streets, by leftist groups and, mainly, by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador, which considers that Lasso has failed to fulfill any of his promises in recent years.

Many political actors classified Lasso’s actions as a “self-coup”, including comparisons with Pedro Castillo’s actions in neighboring Peru, there clearly a self-coup. What differentiates Lasso from Castillo, then? What allows Lasso to adopt such a measure, if he does not have popular or party support, even more so during an impeachment process? Lasso has a single pillar that supports it, and that Castillo did not count on: the military and the police.

From the beginning of his rule, Lasso courted the leadership of the armed forces. Part of the military leadership even feels an affinity with Lasso, a right-wing president, for ideological reasons, remnants of the Cold War and the ideologization of the Latin American armed forces. In the last two years, with the increase in violence in Ecuador caused by drug trafficking, Lasso has directed more funds and functions to the police and military apparatus, including the use of the Army in public security.

Shortly after the announcement of the cross-death, the three military commanders, plus the police commander and the chief of staff, made a televised address, all in uniform, in support of the president. Even stating that protests would be contained. In the first moments, there was already the militarization of the congress region. We’ll see in the coming weeks what the popular reaction to Lasso’s act will be, although there’s no reason for him to be overly optimistic.