The attempts by the new minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), Marcos Antonio Amaro dos Santos, to bring back responsibility for the security of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) increased tension between the Federal Police and the Armed forces.

Faced with the government’s distrust of the military, exacerbated after the coup acts of January 8, Lula withdrew his protection from the hands of the GSI and created the Extraordinary Secretariat for Immediate Security, commanded by federal police. The decree is valid until the end of June, a period in which the Planalto Palace wants to promote a complete “debolsonarization” of the GSI, but behind the scenes the president has already signaled his willingness to make the secretariat permanent.

The creation of the secretariat by itself had already created a malaise between the PF and the Armed Forces in Brasília, who felt discredited by the government. Dissatisfaction grew when Lula appointed a civilian as interim minister of the GSI, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, in a “buffer mandate” after the fall of General Edson Gonçalves Dias. Known as G.Dias, the soldier fell after the release of images of him circulating inert around the Executive headquarters during the January 8 invasion.

General Marcos Antonio Amaro dos Santos, former head of personal security for former president Dilma Rousseff, who took office as minister of the GSI last Thursday, however, said earlier in an interview with the newspapers Folha de S.Paulo and O Globo that the portfolio must resume Lula’s security by decision of the president. Behind the scenes, the leadership of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Immediate Security says it is unaware of any deliberation in this regard and sees a setback in the measure.

As the report revealed, in the reformulation of the GSI made by Cappelli, Lula determined an intermediate solution: leaving the command of the ministry with a trusted military man, in order to avoid any uneasiness with the military, but emptying the portfolio’s functions and increasing civilian participation. The message was understood by the military police as confirmation that the Extraordinary Secretariat for Immediate Security would remain outside the GSI, at a time when Armed Forces personnel are closely linked to Bolsonarism.

Today, the Extraordinary Secretariat for Immediate Security has 300 police officers directly involved in the operation. They also look after the security of Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and his family, who also show more trust in the police behind the scenes than in the military.