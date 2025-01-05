Everything is for the smile of a child. A doll, a fire truck or a backpack to go to school. These have been some of the thousands of gifts that have been brought to the Valencian town of Catarroja a detachment of the Force Unit Cadiz Marine Infantry or the firefighters of the Provincial Consortium of Málaga, who have returned to the areas affected by dana to deliver toys and sweets to the little ones.

Thus, this Sunday, January 5, Three Kings Eve, Catarroja and other towns in l’Horta Sud, which on October 29 experienced the worst of terrors with the arrival of the flood that took the lives of 224 people and three remain missing, they have become a space solely dedicated to the happiness of children while awaiting the arrival of Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar.

The Three Wise Men This Sunday afternoon they will walk the streets of the towns hit by the floods, but the military and firefighters wanted to come in the morning to give them the first gifts courtesy of their majesties.

Juan Luis, representative of the NGO International Development Cooperation and Emergency, based in the Malaga town of Antequeraexplains to ABC that they have arrived in Catarroja to carry out activities for children, together with the Málaga Provincial Firefighters Consortium. They already came during the emergency and now they have returned, he says, to deliver more than 3,000 shortbreads and 2,000 toys.









«I think everything they are doing for the children is fantastic. They have enjoyed it,” commented Iván, a resident of Catarroja. However, Zaida, another neighbor, took the opportunity to remember that “we still need help.” In his case, he explains, he has to leave the rented apartment where he lives in three months: «Ethis is outrageous and very hard“We need them not to abandon us.”

Distribution of roscones

In parallel, the Solidarity Chamber-Alicante Gastronomic Solidarity (AGS) distributes 2,000 roscones on Twelfth Nightalong with the special menu for that date, among the most vulnerable groups in the province of Alicante and the municipalities affected by dana in Valencia. Thus, AGS maintains the tradition that it has carried out for recent years.

Of these roscones, 1,200 individual ones have been made by AGS volunteers, known as ‘Heroes With Apronsand the rest are roscones from the ‘Best Roscón de Reyes Artesano 2025’ contest donated by the Guild of Bakers and Pastry Chefs of the province of Alicante, as well as by different Alicante bakers and pastry chefs. All of them are decorated with the figurines and chocolates donated by Dekora and accompanied by hot chocolate as a drink, according to the Alicante Chamber of Commerce in a statement.

Image of a soldier giving gifts to a child in Catarroja



RAMON COMET





The menu for this special night is composed of Coren lemon chicken hams with sautéed vegetables and candied cherri tomatoes donated by the Mercadorc company (MRC), belonging to the association of Chinese merchants and businessmen in Spain. As usual, dinner is completed with fruit, drinks, bread and Christmas sweets.

This year, the menu and the roscones de Reyes will also be distributed at hot food delivery points in the Valencian municipalities affected by dana. In addition, along with these plates of hot food, large toys will also be handed out hand in hand so that “no child is left without excitement on that magical night.”

In that sense, AGS continues to distribute “food and encouragement” in ground zero of the province of Valencia. Currently, hot menus are prepared and cooked from the ‘solidarity stoves’ and distributed daily to those affected by the floods and volunteers.

From the ‘kitchens with heart’ a total of 275,000 hot dishes have been sent to the Valencian municipalities since last November 1, the date on which the deliveries began with the coordination of the Generalitat Valenciana, through the vice-presidency and Ministry of Services Social.

Currently the hot rations are distributed in the Valencian towns of Alfafar, Benetússer, Catarroja, Paiporta and Sedaví. The menus for these special days have been cooked by the ‘Heroes With Aprons’ and by chefs from different parts of Spain, through Eurotoques, who have collaborated in the kitchens of the municipality of Mutxamel since the beginning of the dana emergency. .