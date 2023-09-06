Analyst Mikhailov warned about Russian strikes on NATO countries because of the F-16

Russia can strike at the airfields of NATO countries that border Ukraine if F-16 fighter jets used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) start taking off from there. Military analyst Alexander Mikhailov warned about this in an interview with Ura.ru.

“Will Ukraine try to concentrate F-16s along the border from Poland, Romania, Hungary? I strongly doubt it. Even if the plane took off and began to use missiles in the air, this is an attack by a NATO country on Russia,” Mikhailov explained.

The analyst also expressed the opinion that the United States will delay the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine as much as possible and, most likely, will use them to the maximum for propaganda videos, but not for participating in hostilities. “Our long-range systems hit a distance of 200 kilometers. Fighters will fall into the kill zone, and they will be shot down, ”said Alexander Mikhailov.

Earlier in Belgium, F-16 fighters for Ukraine were compared with an expired medicine. The country wants to put in old, decommissioned aircraft, which will only endanger the lives of the pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.