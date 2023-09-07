Leonkov: Russian troops are luring the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the area around Rabotino and strike

Military analyst Alexei Leonkov spoke about the tactics of Russian troops near Rabotino. According to him, they lure the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) into the area around the settlement and strike, transmit “News”.

The expert noted that clashes have been going on there for a long time, Russian servicemen are repulsing attacks and holding key positions on heights in the vicinity.

“Therefore, the enemy is lured there, he reports that he has taken this point, they begin to transfer reinforcements there, and at a certain moment our fighters strike, and the enemy suffers significant losses,” Leonkov explained.

He pointed out that this explains the frequency of attacks. The expert also added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to develop success, which, in principle, cannot develop.

On September 6, Acting Head of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky announced that the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia had tactically withdrawn from the settlement of Rabotino. He noted that after prolonged fighting, the settlement practically does not exist, it “remained only on the map.”