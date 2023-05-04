Drozdenko: negotiations with Kiev after the attack on the Kremlin are possible only after capitulation

Military analyst Dmitry Drozdenko predicted Kyiv’s surrender after the drone attack on the Kremlin. He declared in an interview with Izvestia that negotiations are possible only under such a scenario.

“Because surrender is also negotiations. Unconditional, but negotiable. Signing contracts. Therefore, there will be negotiations, the question is under what conditions. I think ours,” said the expert.

Drozdenko added that the decision on negotiations after the attack on the Kremlin would be made by the military-political leadership of Russia, headed by Supreme Commander Vladimir Putin.

According to the expert, such an incident is too much, since Moscow, even having the opportunity, did not strike either at government institutions in Kiev, or at the residence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, or at the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Earlier, a military analyst, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of authorizing a drone attack on the Kremlin.

On the night of Wednesday, May 3, Ukraine made an attempt with the help of two drones to strike at the residence of the President of Russia in the Kremlin. The raid was repelled with the help of radar warfare systems, on the website of the head of state the attack was called a terrorist attack and an attempt to assassinate Vladimir Putin, who was not in Moscow at that moment.