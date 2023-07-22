Home page politics

Ukrainian soldiers fired from a mobile Partizan rocket launcher at Russian positions. © IMAGO/Dmytro Smoliyenko

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is making slow progress. An expert explains the problems facing the military leadership in Kiev.

Kiev – Ukraine’s counteroffensive has been in full swing since early June. Initially, however, the successes were modest. Progress is slower than we want, according to Ukraine. This is partly due to the anti-tank obstacles on the Russian defense lines. Logistical problems with arms deliveries and heavy mining in the areas are also cited as causes. Military analyst Franz-Stefan Gady takes a slightly different view. In an interview with tagesschau.de he explained his position on the offensive in the Ukraine war. Kiev initially failed to make a breakthrough.

Ukraine-News: Counter-offensive “poorly planned and organized”

The Ukraine offensive “is slowly progressing steadily, probably with significant losses,” Gady explained his assessment after a visit to the front. He is a military expert and research fellow at the Institute for International Strategic Studies in London. At the beginning, Ukraine relied on attacks by associated units, i.e. “attacks by main battle tanks and armored personnel carriers”. However, there was no success. Ukraine was unable to do more than jab Russia’s troops – unlike in autumn 2022, when it was able to recapture occupied territories very quickly.

In his opinion, the reason for this was a “lack of coordination between the advancing units”. In short: “The mission was poorly planned and organized.” The synchronization of such an offensive is important, he explained tagesschau.de, and explained that this includes a “concise and, if possible, simultaneous application of different military approaches”. However, that did not happen at the beginning.

Ukraine offensive: Attacks were a warning for Russian troops

Instead, the operations would have taken place consecutively and at large intervals. “The artillery fired at Russian positions, sometimes hit badly, and sometime later the attack took place.” An advantage for the troops of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. Because they would have known that Ukraine would attack. The result: preparations and relocation of the units. Last but not least, the combined units “draw the use of Russian kamikaze drones” and finally also the Russian artillery.

Weapons for Ukraine: Joint use is important, explains military expert

Gady also cited the weapons as a reason for the rather sluggish course of the offensive. However, he did not allude to too few deliveries from the West, but chose a different explanation. The weapons supplied were not used in combination. Here, however, the individual systems could best develop their capabilities. The same would apply to the fighter jets demanded by Ukraine, he added in an interview tagesschau.de at.

In the meantime, Ukraine has switched to attacks “that rely heavily on infantry, i.e. attacks by companies, groups or platoons.” Ukraine is also putting pressure on Russia at the front with cluster munitions. In the particularly hard-fought area around Bakhmut, Ukraine is apparently making progress. Putin’s scorched-earth tactic is proving fatal there. The Russian troops find little cover. (mbr)