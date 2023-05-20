Promising NATO membership to Ukraine is now dangerous, as this step could derail potential efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully, writes on May 19 in an article for foreign policy military analyst, professor at the Institute for Strategic Studies of the US Army War College John Denis.

In his opinion, there are three reasons for the untimely acceptance of Ukraine into the alliance. First, it undermines a possible political settlement of the conflict on favorable terms for Ukraine. Secondly, the fact of NATO membership corresponds to Russia’s claims that the alliance is expanding to the east.

“Third, inviting Ukraine to NATO now or formalizing the inevitability of its entry ignores the fact that the country may not be politically ready,” writes Denis.

The analyst explained that over the past three decades, Western values ​​have become increasingly important for NATO. And Ukraine, since Volodymyr Zelensky became president in 2019, has been at best a country struggling to solidify its democratic foundations.

On May 15, Volodymyr Zelensky, during an address to the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, called on NATO at the summer summit to make a positive decision on the country’s membership in the organization. The NATO summit in Vilnius will be held on 11-12 July 2023.

On April 20, at a briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, Zelensky said that there were no barriers that would prevent inviting Ukraine to join the military-political bloc. The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that the current format of relations between the alliance and Kiev requires changes.

On September 30 last year, the President of Ukraine announced that the country had applied to join the military-political bloc in an expedited manner. However, Assistant to the US President for National Security Jake Sullivan stressed that the expansion of the alliance is now untimely.