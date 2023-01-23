Military analyst Prokhvatilov: nuclear exercises should be held near the borders with Finland

Senior researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences, military analyst Vladimir Prokhvatilov called for the start of exercises with an imitation of a nuclear strike on the borders with Finland. His words leads Ura.ru edition.

He noted that this would help stop Western countries from supplying weapons to Kyiv, since they are now confident that Russia will not use nuclear weapons under any circumstances. Prokhvatilov stressed that it is necessary to demonstrate Moscow’s determination to take such measures. “Regular exercises of the Leningrad Military District should be started with an imitation of a nuclear strike on the territory of a nearby enemy, who recently decided to join NATO (Finland – approx. “Tapes.ru”),” he said.

The military analyst also suggested threatening residents living on the border with Russia. “I have already suggested on the air of one of the TV programs to install about 20 powerful wind turbines near the border with Finland and send them there. And if they ask why, tell them to carry radioactive ash in your direction, ”he pointed out. According to the expert, this will make both ordinary citizens and serious politicians think.

Earlier it was reported that Finland will create stocks of personal protective equipment, measuring instruments, medicines and antidotes in case of a nuclear threat. The project will cost 242 million euros and will be financed by the European Commission.