Leonkov said that the garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk hopes for the arrival of the deblocking army

The garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in Artemivsk could have been promised that a deblocking army would come to their aid. Such motivation for Izvestia explained military expert Alexei Leonkov.

“They will fight to the end. With complete hopelessness, resistance would have ceased, ”he suggested. At the same time, the interlocutor of the publication noted that it is becoming more and more difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to resist, powerful blows are systematically applied to the reserves, and every day the hopes of the Ukrainian military are fading.

On May 10, the Ministry of Defense reported that the assault detachments continued offensive operations in Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut) – in particular, they are trying to capture quarters on the northwestern and western outskirts of Artemovsk. The military department clarified that the units of the Airborne Forces on the flanks fettered the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To carry out combat missions in this area, 10 sorties and two helicopter sorties were made.

Earlier, the “death road” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Artemovsk was filmed on video, which is replenished with destroyed military equipment. The footage filmed by the Ukrainian military shows piles of military equipment: T-64BV tanks, armored personnel carriers, MT-LBs, BTS-4 tractors, armored vehicles and many different vehicles. The road to Artemovsk through the settlements of Krasnoye and Ivanovskoye is under the fire control of Russian troops.