Military analyst Shurygin called the blow to the headquarters in Kramatorsk painful for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Military analyst Vladislav Shurygin in an interview with Izvestia appreciated the consequences of a missile attack on the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in Kramatorsk and called this blow painful.

Thus, he commented on the message of the Russian Ministry of Defense that as a result of a strike on the deployment point of the Ukrainian military, two generals, up to 50 officers and up to 20 foreign mercenaries were killed.

“These can be both military generals and rear guards, but the fact that military mercenaries were destroyed is without question,” the expert noted.

He urged to wait for the disappearance of Ukrainian generals from public space in order to understand who exactly they are talking about. Shurygin also failed to specify how this would affect the situation on the front line.

On June 27, The New York Times reported on a strike on a catering facility in Kramatorsk, in which there were foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of the Ukrainian army. Subsequently, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the Russian troops in Kramatorsk eliminated American mercenaries who advised the Armed Forces of Ukraine.