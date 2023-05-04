Leonkov: it is not known whether a possible attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to deblock Artemovsk will be successful

Military analyst Alexei Leonkov in an interview with Izvestia appreciated the chances of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to release Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). According to him, if such an attempt is made, it is not known whether it will be successful.

The expert noted that in order to break through the corridor and withdraw the remaining fighters from the city, the Ukrainian military needs to launch a powerful assault from Konstantinovka or Chasov Yar, but there is no progress on this issue.

“And even if they make an attempt to unblock, whether it will be successful is an open question. Therefore, I think, sooner or later, those who sit in the city will lose their nerves, ”Leonkov said.

In his opinion, the withdrawal of the military along the forest paths will end badly for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they may be noticed by intelligence, detect a thermal imager, after which an artillery strike will follow.

Earlier, the commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky assessed the situation in Artemovsk. He called it quite difficult. He noted that new assault groups of Wagner PMC and Russian paratroopers are constantly going into battle, but Artemovsk has not been taken under control by Russian troops, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in turn, are counterattacking positions.