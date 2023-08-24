Home page politics

The CSTO military alliance, with its six member states, including Russia, will be conducting an exercise at three locations in Belarus from September.

Minsk – According to information from of Russia state news agency TASS From September 1 to 6, Belarus will host the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military exercise “Combat Brotherhood 2023” – while in the neighboring Ukraine Putin’s war of aggression is in full swing.

The military alliance, consisting of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, will move its participating troops to Belarus as early as August 25, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced through its press service. Exercises would be held at proving grounds and in the Brest, Grodno and Minsk areas. Brest is about 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Special exercise “Barrier 2023” in Belarus: NBC protection troops train with Russia

“In the general concept of the ‘Combat Brotherhood 2023’ exercise, joint and special exercises are planned, which bring together the training of various CSTO combat units,” explains the military press service.

Several special exercises are planned for the days of the military exercise. The military intelligence units are to train at “Search 2023”, the logistics units at “Echelon 2023” and the radiological, chemical and biological protection troops as well as the medical support units would practice together at “Barrier 2023”. (zy)