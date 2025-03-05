The Rzeszow-Jjaka airport, in the southeast of Poland, and the railway line that leads from the airport to neighboring Ukraine has been the most important transport route for the European and American military team for the European and American military team for the European and American military team … to the Ukrainian army. The constant landing and takeoff of load aircraft is the beat of a military aid flow that has allowed Ukrainians to face the Russian army so far. But since yesterday he has stopped arriving American weapons.

The Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, has confirmed that “the reports from the border, from our center in Jasionka, confirm the ads of the US party” and has valued that this makes the situation “very serious” for Ukraine and for Europe. Also the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry of Poland, Pawel Wronskihe has recognized that “the situation is very serious” and has regretted that Trump has unilaterally made the decision, without consulting the allies of NATO or the Ramstein group, the alliance of more than fifty countries that coordinates the delivery of aid to Ukraine. Wronski has insisted otherwise that, as regards Poland, “he will continue to support Ukraine in his fight against Russian aggression.”

The finding that US teams and ammunition have stopped arriving, forces a revaluation of the situation and the consequences it can have for Poland’s own defense. “If Ukraine does not have these capacities, Polish security decreases automatically,” said the Deputy Minister of Defense, Cezary Tomczyk. “One thing is safe: while Ukraine Luche, we will not have the Russian army at our borders,” said Tomczyk, “everything that aims to strengthen Russia and weaken Ukraine does not contribute to the security of Poland, but quite the opposite.”

“If Trump does that with Ukraine, a country subject to bombings and the daily death of its people, we can get an idea of ​​what he is willing to do with the rest of Europe,” said the historic opponent of the Lishh Walesa Soviet regime in an interview. “Now that the United States turns our backs, we are an easy prey and we have to prepare for the worst,” he said.

Walesa and other political prisoners of the times of the Polish Popular Republic have sent a letter to Donald Trump, after the recent visit of Volodimir Zelenski to the White House, in which they express their “horror and disgust.” They seemed offensive to Trump’s gratitude expectation by Zelenski and noted that “gratitude is due to the heroic Ukrainian soldiers who shed their blood in defense of the values ​​of the free world.”

Given this situation, the Polish government will have to take emergency measures, according to Polska AGENCJA PRASOWA, since Europe faces “unprecedented” risks. Tusk has asked the ministers of his coalition government to neglect partisan differences and are preparing to take “extraordinary” measures shortly, in order to intensify their activities in Europe to strengthen defense capacities.

Poland is calculating how much help is stopping to receive Ukraine, to evaluate the possibilities of replacing it. In recent years, the United States has provided kyiv 180,000 million dollars in assistance, including more than 66.5 billion in military aid. Washington has been providing 20% ​​of international military supplies to Ukraine, which does not seem an insurmountable percentage, but it includes the most lethal equipment, such as the most reach missiles and patriot air defense systems, capable of demolishing the most powerful Russian projectiles.

The Ukrainian troops also depend on satellite communication systems supplied by Starlink, Elon Musk, to communicate on the front, and American intelligence to trace the movements of Russian troops and select the objectives of their attacks. If the United States stopped sharing satellite data, Ukraine counterattack capacity would be canceled.

Sources of the Polish government report that it is not clear whether the cessation of US aid includes or not this technical assistance. They suggest that, in that case, the immediate impact would be “dramatic.” The group of European defense experts Rusi warns that, although Trump does not reach that extreme, the impact on the front will be significant: air defenses are weakened and the ability to achieve Russian goals after the front line is weakened.

Although other allied countries of Ukraine manage to cover some gaps and provide artillery systems, there is no alternative for air defense and Himars missile systems, which cover up to 300 kilometers. Ukraine has artillery projectile reserves and has increased the national production of drones, which are now among the most important weapons of the war, but it is estimated that just over half of the military material used by Ukraine is of national production. Malcom ChalmersRusi expert, estimates that “they will survive for quite some time, but it is a material blow, and it is also a challenge for Europe.”