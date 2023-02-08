Home page politics

From: Helena GriesNail Akkoyun

Split

The east of Ukraine is heavily contested. In the north-east, Russia is conducting airstrikes over the Sumy region. The news ticker.

Russian offensive: According to the ISW, Russia lacks the fighting power for large-scale attacks.

According to the ISW, Russia lacks the fighting power for large-scale attacks. Fight for Bachmut : According to Selenskyj, Ukrainian soldiers withstand Russian counter-pressure.

: According to Selenskyj, Ukrainian soldiers withstand Russian counter-pressure. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from February 8, 3:19 p.m.: The Russian military launched attacks in the Kharkiv region, in which several people were injured, including a 10-year-old child. This is what Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration, reports on Telegram. “The attackers attacked the village of Varvarivka in the Kharkiv region on February 8 at about 11:00 am,” Syniehubov wrote.

Update from February 8, 2:24 p.m.: Several explosions have occurred in the Sumy region after a Russian airstrike. This is reported by the Ukrainian public broadcaster Supilne and Serhii Lysak, head of the military administration of the Dnipropetrovsk region on Telegram. According to Lysak, an anti-aircraft system was deployed near Kamianske. So far there have been no reports of major damage or injuries or deaths.

Houses destroyed by Russian shelling in the city of Sumy. (Archive photo) © Anna Voitenko/Imago

News about the Ukraine war: Russia could attack Zaporizhia and Kharkiv

Update from February 8, 12:04 p.m.: The head of Ukraine’s National Security Council has now also commented on a possible large-scale Russian offensive: Oleksiy Danilov believes that the Russian army will not concentrate on the Donzek region, which has recently been heavily contested, but on the Kharkiv region further north or Zaporizhia further south attack. “How successful they will be depends on us,” he said in an interview with the news agency Reuters.

“They need something to present to their people and have a great desire to do something big from their point of view,” said Danilov, motivating Russia for a new major offensive on the anniversary of the Ukraine war on February 24.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

War in Ukraine: Russia and Ukraine are said to be fighting for control of the Dnipro Delta

Update from February 8, 10:30 a.m.: According to British intelligence services, both the Russians and the Ukrainians want to control access to the strategically important Dnipro River and prevent the enemy from launching a major attack across it.

Even after the Russians withdrew from the west bank of the river last November, skirmishes continued there and both sides were still present, according to the daily briefing of the British Ministry of Defence. Moscow most likely uses small boats there to be on site at the main islands in the region. The Ukrainians had succeeded several times in hitting some Russian outposts with long-range weapons.

British military experts believe the Russians are unlikely to attempt an attack across the river, as it would be very complex and costly.

Update from February 8th, 10:09 am: Great Britain wants to expand its training program for Ukrainian soldiers. Premier Sunak announced that fighter pilots and marines should also be trained in the future. “President Zelenskyy’s visit is a testament to the courage, determination and fighting spirit of his country and a testament to the unwavering friendship between our two countries,” Sunak said.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj is traveling to Great Britain today – only the second trip abroad since the beginning of the Ukraine war

Update from February 8, 9:44 a.m.: According to the British government, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is expected in Great Britain on Wednesday. Zelenskyi will visit Ukrainian soldiers who are being trained by the British army, the British news agency PA reported, citing Downing Street. It will be only the second time that Zelenskyy has left his country since the start of the Russian war of aggression. The first time was a surprise visit to the United States in December 2022.

Ukraine War: Russia lacks combat capability for large-scale offensive

Kyiv/Moscow – The heavy fighting in the Ukraine war is currently mainly concentrated in the east of Ukraine. According to media reports, the troops of the Russian President are preparing Wladimir Putin apparently preparing for a new offensive at full speed.

Russia continues to increase pressure in eastern Ukraine. Despite the Defense of the Ukrainian forces at Bakhmut and the numerous losses of the Russian troops, the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is satisfied with the situation on the eastern front near Bakhmut.

News about the Ukraine war: Russian offensive without sufficient fighting power

experts of Institute for the Study of War (ISW) However, they have now announced that Russian troops lack the fighting power to launch an offensive in Ukraine. The optimism of the Russian defense minister should therefore maintain the appearance of formality and legitimacy for the Russian defense ministry.

The Russian military command is apparently in a hurry to launch a large-scale offensive. According to the ISW, the aim is to conquer the Donetsk region in an unrealistic time frame and probably without sufficient combat power.

The fighting at Bakhmut continues. Meanwhile, Russia is apparently planning a new offensive in the Ukraine war. © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

According to Ukrainian information, the Location around the town of Bakhmut be critical. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr ZelenskyHowever, j further reiterated that his soldiers can withstand Russian counter-pressure. (editorial with agencies)